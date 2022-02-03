MZTV 242 - 08/23/2019: How Belief in Free Will Leads to Sin

It has been suggested that a belief in Human Free Will is what keeps a person safe from sin, and that anyone believing in the sovereignty of God necessarily imperils his or her moral character.

The popular notion is that anyone believing that God does everything surely must throw off any sense of personal accountability, thereby inviting all manner of deviant behavior into his or her life.

But it's just the opposite.

It is Human Free Will--the teaching that fails to recognize God as God--that casts one into the very den of iniquity.