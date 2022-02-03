Rep. Schiff: More Criminal Contempt Referrals ‘Possible’ By Jan. 6 Committee
Rep.

Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the Jan.

6 committee, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss fmr. DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s “effort to misuse” the Justice Dept.

And how Donald Trump’s promise of pardons could “influence” witness testimony.