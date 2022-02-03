Stress and Cancer - 60 Second Cancer Update with Dr. Kevin Conners | Conners Clinic

This is Dr. Kevin Conners with a 60 Second Cancer Update from Conners Clinic, and Alternative Cancer Treatment center in St Paul, MN.

Today we're going to talk about Stress and Cancer.

We all know that stress is not good for us.

How does that affect us with cancer?

Well stress affects our HPA Axis, the Hypothalamus Pituitary Adrenal Axis.

So when we are under just acute stress (we're not talking about prolonged stress), we make cortisol.

And the benefit of cortisol is it can help decrease inflammation.

So cortisol is a natural anti-inflammatory.

That's a good thing!

Acute stress could be a good thing.

But the problem is we don't have just acute little episodes of stress every few days.

We have prolonged stress that goes on all day long, or multiple episodes per day.

So that is a totally different story.

Prolonged stress does not increase cortisol production.