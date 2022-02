‘Criminal Peril’: Dominoes Against Trump Start Falling In Riot Probe

A Trump DOJ vet who pushed false voter fraud claims testified before the Jan.

6 committee after stonewalling the probe.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence’s documents will soon be turned over to the committee.

This comes as the committee is investigating Trump’s direct involvement in a plot to seize voting machines and the $1 million payout he made to his former chief of staff’s non-profit just 25 days after the probe started.