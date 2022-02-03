Feeling Blessed: Grand Canyon Campground July 23, 2021

As I said in the description of the video before this the Campground was full with no vacancy and out of some miracle a park ranger asked what I was doing and I told him we were hoping to camp at the Campground but there was a sign saying no vacancy so we were headed back to the Kaibab National Forest.

He asked if I had driven from Pennsylvania after seeing the license plate and then proceeded to tell me his father was a Pennsylvania State Troop, he asked if I'd wait for a few minutes and that he'd go talk to the Camp Host.

The Camp Host came back with the Ranger and his partner and told us to follow him.