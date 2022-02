David Wood and Sam Shamoun: Joe Biden Prophet Of Allah PBUH

Here in this clip from his Live stream David Wood and Sam Shamoun talk about the true messenger of Allah.

You may think it is prophet Muhammad, but you would be wrong.

Move over Muhammad for Allah's true messenger prophet Joe Biden (peace be upon him).

Yes, Obama's vice president is Allah's prophet.

It is quite easy to see why, Joe Biden (peace be upon him) speaks just as clearly as the Quran, he must be from Allah.