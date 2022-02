Looking for Vermilion Cliffs Arizona July 23, 2021 Part 3

My GPS is spouting out directions that I can't make sense of.

I ended up having to find a local and ask for directions.

What I learned wasn't at all what I expected.

The local Native American I spoke with that was selling his crafts near Cliff Dwellers told me the National Park Service requires a Permit that is selected via a lottery 200 miles away from where I am currently in Arizona.