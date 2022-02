BREAKING NEWS!! | Biden Deploys 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in Dangerous Escalation with Russia

Joe Biden approves development of 3,000 US troops from Germany and Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps to Romania and Poland in a DANGEROUS escalation and game of foolish brinkmanship from a five-decade DC swamp dweller who seems to have learned NOTHING about foreign policy.