Everything I bought for my new puppy Husky; Puppy Haul Essentials

Everything I bought for my new puppy!

It's time for the husky puppy haul essentials video!

A new puppy, means new things!

Eleanor needed some puppy stuff, and considering we had less then a week to prepare for her arrival, I had to do some mad dash shopping to get her a bunch of stuff!

Now this is not my how to prepare for a puppy haul, which has a lot more detail in the items we make sure to have, this is more of her puppy shopping haul, even though this puppy hasn't been shopping just yet.

OH and what color is Eleanor?

What color will her collar be?

You will find out today!