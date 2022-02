Starmer: I'm not going to play the PM's game

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not "play the prime minister's game" after accusing him of devaluing the rules of government, contaminating politics and creating disillusionment amongst voters.

He added he refused to accept the UK could not be governed better than Boris Johnson is attempting to now.

Report by Alibhaiz.

