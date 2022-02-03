Tom Kerridge on nostalgic foods from his childhood, the importance of pubs for local communities, and the time Liam Gallagher ca

Kate chats to top chef and renowned publican Tom Kerridge about the most nostalgic foods from his childhood, how important pubs are for local communities, and the time Liam Gallagher stopped by for Sunday lunch.

Tune in!

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

