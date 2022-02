Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in August, ISRO to lift off 19 missions in 2022 | Oneindia News

Over two years after ISRO’s second Moon mission had a disastrous end on Moon, the space agency is set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August this year.

Minister of Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh in his written reply informed that the Department of Space has planned 19 missions to be launched in 2022.

