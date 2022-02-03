'This man has turned my life around': Britney Spears thanks lawyer Mathew Rosengart

Britney Spears takes her lawyer out to lunch and thanks him for "turning her life around" following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 2, in a chipper mood as she heaped praise on her attorney.
Britney Spears is feeling fortunate! The 40-year-old Glory pop icon shared a series of snaps alongside her lawyer Mathew Rosengart,..