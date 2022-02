Cleverly: Talks with EU to continue after Brexit check halt

Foreign Minister James Cleverly says the government will continue talks with Northern Ireland and the EU after a Democratic Union minister halted all Brexit checks on food and animals entering Northern Ireland.

The move has been described by Ireland's European commissioner as "an absolute breach of international law".

Report by Alibhaiz.

