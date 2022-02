Cleverly: Nato troops at Russia border not provocative

Foreign Minister James Cleverly has insisted the presence of UK and US troops at the Russia-Ukraine border is an example of Nato allies supporting each other as they should.

He added Nato is a "purely defensive" alliance and has never expanded by force or coercion.

Report by Alibhaiz.

