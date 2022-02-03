PA Election Bombshell & Whoopi Under Fire

A Pennsylvania court has declared that their state constitution was violated by a law that allowed mail-in voting in 2020.

“No-excuse absentee voting was strictly prohibited.” MillionVoices.org CEOJohn Graves joins the Victory Channel to explain exactly how this law would have affected voting in the 2020 general election.

“40 percent of the ballots in PA would have been illegal.” In other news, a co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, proclaimed, “The Holocaust was not about race.” If the Holocaust was NOT about race, what was it about?

John points out the ignorance of her comments and how “if you don’t know true history, you’ll repeat it.” Finally, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Department of Health - working in conjunction with one another - have reportedly been sending threatening letters to children regarding mask mandates.

State Rep.

Dave Zimmerman joins the Victory Channel to discuss the important role of parents when it comes to their children’s education.

“Some of our state agencies have gone beyond regulation and into controlling,” he says.