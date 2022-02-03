‘Lion King’s’ Top 5 Animal Trainer Moments | BEAST BUDDIES

CHARMING lion wrangler Shandor Larenty has exclusively revealed his top five favourite things about being an animal trainer.

The dedicated 24-year-old, sometimes referred to as the ‘Lion King’, has managed to whittle down his long list of animal duties that he performs at the Lion And Safari Park, in South Africa.

Shandor has become an expert in the wildlife department; interacting with lions, cheetahs, hyenas, giraffes and African wild dogs, to name a few, every day.

From feeding big cats that weigh up to 250kg, to cleaning up after them inside their enclosures, Shandor remains thankful that he can perform his ‘dream job’ – working to preserve the conservation of species and spread his positivity to the world.