What's The Best Solar Generator In 2022 | A Look At The Bluetti EB55 700w/537wh

What's the best solar generator in 2022?

Lets take a look at the Bluetti EB55 portable power station.

This is a small compact powerhouse.

The Bluetti eb55 packs a punch for it's size.

Boasting a 700 watt inverter and 537 watt hours.

The EB55 uses a LiFePO4 "lithium iron phosphate battery" which have become popular in recent years due to being one of the most robust and long-lasting battery chemistries available.

Solar generators are comparable to gas generators in that they vary in size and power output, but they are all small, portable machines capable of providing power when camping, in an emergency power loss, or anywhere else you might use a typical gas generator.

Do you think this is one of the best solar generators in 2022?

Let me know down in the comments.