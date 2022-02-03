Sunak announces new measures to help with energy price rise

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced three new government measures to help households with the rising energy prices.

Domestic electricity customers will receive a discount on their bills worth £200 from October whilst those living in council tax bands A to D will receive a £150 rebate in April.

Local authorities will be given a discretionary fund of nearly £150 million to help those lower income households who happen to live in higher council tax properties.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn