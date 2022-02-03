SpaceX Starlink 4-5 Launch in Six Minutes, Booster 1062 Landing | S59
SpaceX’s Starlink 4-5 Launch from the Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A.

Shows the launch and booster landing.

There was no satellite separation video due to the lack of a ground station link.