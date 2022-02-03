Starship Launch and Catch Tower Reveal | January 9, 2022 | S57

SpaceX released a flyover reveal of the company’s Launch and Catch Tower for the orbital capable Starship.

The Tower will feature launches of the Starship and Super Heavy booster and then catch the booster upon return rather than allow the booster to land on a ground pad like those for the Falcon 9 medium lift rocket.

The tower is at the Boca Chica Starbase, which is waiting on FAA environmental approval for orbital launches expected February 28, 2022.

SpaceX is also modifying the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A for Starship orbital launches in addition to Falcon 9 launches.