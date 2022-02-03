Sunak: People to receive £350 of help through energy crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the new government measures to help households with the rising energy prices is a "fiscally responsible" way of tackling the energy crisis.
Domestic electricity customers will receive a discount on their bills worth £200 from October whilst those living in council tax bands A to D will receive a £150 rebate in April.
Local authorities will be given a discretionary fund of nearly £150 million to help those lower income households who happen to live in higher council tax properties.
Report by Alibhaiz.
