Sunak: People to receive £350 of help through energy crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the new government measures to help households with the rising energy prices is a "fiscally responsible" way of tackling the energy crisis.

Domestic electricity customers will receive a discount on their bills worth £200 from October whilst those living in council tax bands A to D will receive a £150 rebate in April.

Local authorities will be given a discretionary fund of nearly £150 million to help those lower income households who happen to live in higher council tax properties.

Report by Alibhaiz.

