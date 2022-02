13. The Watchman: The Ezekiel series, part 5 (3:16-27)

What does it mean that Ezekiel was called to be a Watchman?

Whose fault is it when someone dies and doesn’t go to heaven?

And last time we left Ezekiel, he seemed pretty mad and resistant about his prophetic calling.

Will there be any consequences to that?

You’ll find out today on the Cross References podcast.