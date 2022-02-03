Wlea Newsmaker, February 3, 2022, Joe Sempolinski

The vote on the congressional maps last night – the maps were approved by the state legislature, but there will be lawsuits against the maps, and Sempolinski says his campaign for congress is on hold, until the court rules, Sempolinski agrees with Sen Tom O’Mara that the Climate Action Council is pushing unnecessary costs on upstate for energy that will go downstate, Sempolinski agrees with NYC Mayor that the state needs to eliminate bail reform, Sempolinski says there might/might not be a primary between GOP candidates for governor Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino.