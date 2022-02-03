Censorship from crowdfunding site 'GoFundMe' towards campaign for Canada truckers

A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers protesting COVID-19 health measures in Canada raised more than $10 million CAD before it was suspended by the crowdfunding site.

"This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations," reads a message on the campaign page.

About $1 million CAD had already been released to the organizers before the campaign's suspension, the BBC reports.

But officials had started rumblings of taking legal action to prevent any more from being given to the protesting truckers.

More than 120,000 had donated to the campaign before it was suspended.