Andrew Garfield on Oscar Buzz Being Too Much!

Andrew Garfield stars alongside Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a 1970's story following follows the rise and fall of controversial televangelists Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker Report by Faleos.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn