Live From America 2.3.22 @11am MASSIVE ELECTION SECURITY LAWS PASSED!!

Kari Lake keeps destroying the fake news media - DUM DUM award for January 2022 goes to.... - WI lawmakers propose election security legislation - AZ lawmakers ready to pass 6 more election security laws - President of El Salvador says America is being destroyed on purpose from within - Latest on Canadian Freedom Convoy - The left is waking up big time to the Covid hoax