The Inspiring Freedom Convoy Footage News Media Refuses to Show You | DIRECT MESSAGE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about why the freedom convoy appears to be working, the new scandal caused by maskless Magic Johnson photo ops, Tucker Carlson getting more Democrat viewers, and Morgan Freeman saying why he doesn’t like Black history month.

First, clips of the freedom truck convoy vaccine mandate protest that you most certainly won’t be seeing on CNN or any other mainstream media.

Don’t worry though, Jason Kenney the Premier of Alberta shared a message with the truckers that proves the protest is working no matter what Justin Trudeau says.

Next, Gavin Newsom and Eric Garcetti have been caught maskless again, despite the California mask mandate which is one of the strictest in the country.

Both were seen taking pictures with Magic Johnson without masks at a Rams-49ers game.

Eric Garcetti offered the most ridiculous excuse claiming he was holding his breath during the photo.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis is showing what real leadership looks like by empowering parents to know more about the critical race theory being taught in schools.

Next, more bad news for the liberal media.

Yesterday Jeff Zucker announced he would be resigning as the CNN CEO following another CNN scandal.

This one involved Zucker having a relationship with a coworker.

Then there was the news of Tucker Carlson’s ratings which show that he now has more Democratic viewers than CNN, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC.

Finally, a clip of Morgan Freeman talking to Mike Wallace on "60 Minutes" about why he thinks Black History Month is ridiculous.

He also silences Wallace when he says what we really need to do to fight racism.