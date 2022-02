PM: Crazy to have checks on goods already in single market

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is "crazy" to have checks on goods already circulating in the single market at the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

His comments come a Democratic Union minister controversially halted all checks on food and animals entering Northern Ireland.

Report by Alibhaiz.

