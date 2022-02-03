Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Takes $29 Billion Hit As Meta Stock Value Crashes

Yahoo reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $29 billion of his net worth wiped away as the company's share prices collapsed.

In the company's latest quarterly report, Meta announced lower-than-expected revenue figures and the first-ever decline in Facebook users in the platform's 18-year history.

As a result, Meta shares dropped almost 25% in after-hours trading.

Yahoo reports that Meta blames competition from rivals, like TikTok, for the number of daily active users falling by 1 million.

The teams are executing quite well and the product is growing very quickly.

The thing that is somewhat unique here is that TikTok is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, via Yahoo.

Meta's stock market value reportedly lost about $200 billion, putting a dent in Zuckerberg's fortune, which is mostly tied up in his company's stock.

According to the 'Bloomberg' Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg is one of the seven richest people in the world.

Before Meta's market value crashed, his net worth was estimated at $121 billion.

Yahoo reports that Zuckerberg has said he remains confident that the metaverse will open up new streams of revenue and growth.

Others, Yahoo points out, remain skeptical about virtual worlds like the metaverse.

Skeptics reportedly include fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who has recently called the metaverse a fringe technology that lacks the appeal of traditional social media.

Skeptics reportedly include fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who has recently called the metaverse a fringe technology that lacks the appeal of traditional social media.