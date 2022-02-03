2022 English Christian Song | "Peter’s Attitude Toward Trials"

After two thousand years of hoping and waiting, the Lord has finally returned!
You're welcome to contact us to learn about the Lord's appearance and work in the last days, and to attend the Lamb's feast.
After two thousand years of hoping and waiting, the Lord has finally returned!
You're welcome to contact us to learn about the Lord's appearance and work in the last days, and to attend the Lamb's feast.
Peter 2 3:7 repentance. You need to be looking for the new heavens and the new earth. Look forward to going. The attitude..