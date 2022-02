10 Mental health Symptoms we should not ignore

Mental illness, also known as mental health disorders, refers to a wide range of mental health problems that affect your mood, thinking, and behavior for a sustained period of time.

Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addictive behaviors are examples of mental illnesses that can have a long-lasting impact on you.

Are you wondering if your mental health is deteriorating?

Do you remember the last time you felt sad, anxious, or scared that you were somehow “off”?