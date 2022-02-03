US Special Forces take out ISIS leader in Syria

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher warns that terrorist threats may grow worse due to President Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher warns that terrorist threats may grow worse due to President Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
President Biden discussed the U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria that resulted in the death of the leader of ISIS and..
Watch VideoThe leader of ISIS was killed during an overnight raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, President Biden said..