Bank of England: Another interest rate rise quite likely

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says it is "quite likely" there will be a further rise in interest rates following the increase from 0.25% to 0.5%.

He adds the situation will eventually stabilise but is hugely dependant on the "elevated and volatile" energy prices.

Report by Alibhaiz.

