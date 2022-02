PM 'sorry' to see policy chief Mirza quit over Saville jibe

In an exclusive interview, Boris Johnson tells Channel 5 he is "sorry to lose" policy chief Munira Mirza who has quit over comments he made about Jimmy Saville to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The prime minister says he does not "agree" with her view that it was an "inappropriate and partisan" reference to a case of child sex abuse.

Report by Edwardst.

