Biden Offers Russia Access to NATO Bases? Alexander Vindman Suing Trump Jr. & Giuliani | Ep 329

Joe Biden's cognitive and physical decline continue to be placed on display for the world to see as the Ukraine situation spirals, and it has now been reported that Biden foolishly offered Russia access to NATO bases in an effort to stop a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Plus, Loudoun County schools are defying a Virginia executive order that mandates that parents and children be given the option on masks, Alexander Vindman is suing people because he got his feelings hurt and wait until you see what these Polish women did for the Canadian truckers who are pushing back against Trudea.