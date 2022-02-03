Dolly Parton To Host 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

'Variety' reports that Dolly Parton will host this year's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The event will be streamed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 on Prime Video.

Parton last hosted the ACM Awards 22 years ago in 2000.

In 2019, Parton also co-hosted the Country Music Association Awards in 2019 with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

She had last hosted the CMAs in 1988.

On February 3, the Academy of Country Music, MRC and Prime Video announced details of the upcoming March 7 event.

The ACM award show has traditionally been a 3-hour event for most of its major-network broadcast history.

This year's show will be cut to two hours, but the event's new home on Amazon's streaming service means that it will run without commercials.

'Variety' points out that it's been a big week for Parton, who was named as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on February 2.

The same day, the South by Southwest Film Festival announced that Parton will appear in a new documentary, 'Still Working 9 to 5.'.

Parton reportedly recorded a new duet version of her iconic song, "9 to 5," with Kelly Clarkson.

