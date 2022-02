Moving Trolleys In Belmont

On January 3rd, 2022, I traveled to Belmont to record the arrival of Charlotte Trolley 85.

After I recorded the crossing in Downtown Belmont, I asked if I could record the unloading of the trolley at the City Works building and was told yes!

So, here are the results of three 4K cameras, six or so hours of moving trolleys and making room, and some editing.

You can learn more about the Belmont Trolley at their website: https://belmonttrolley.org/