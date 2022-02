FEB 03 2022 - PRES. BIDEN DEPLOYS THOUSANDS OF U.S. TROOPS TO EASTERN EUROPE

Pres.

Biden has deployed thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and has made an offer with Pres.

Vladimir Putin allowing Russia access to key NATO bases if they de-escalate tensions, the Ottawa police may call in the military to remove truckers from the border, the Canadian freedom convoy has raised over $10 million on GoFundMe and now the Ottawa City Council is considering cutting off this pipeline of money, meanwhile Jeff Zucker has suddenly resigned from his position as Head of CNN.