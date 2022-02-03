Switch Surpasses Wii to Become Nintendo's Bestselling Console

Polygon reports that the Switch has now, officially become Nintendo's bestselling, console in the company's long history.

On February 3, Nintendo announced that the Switch has now sold 103.54 million units.

The company's previous console record was held by the Wii, which had a lifetime sales total of 101.63 million units.

Polygon notes that the Switch also, sold 100 million units faster than, any other console to date.

Nintendo is reportedly confident that the Switch , will continue to perform well as it ages.

Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good.

The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo President, via 'Bloomberg'.

However, Polygon reports the company was forced to lower its sales forecast as a result of ongoing chip shortages and supply chain issues.

But Nintendo reportedly expects to sell 23 million units in the next quarter.

According to Polygon, the Switch still has a long way to go before it dethrones Nintendo's handheld devices.

The Nintendo DS remains the company's all-time best seller, with over 154 million units sold.

