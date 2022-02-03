Dakota Johnson To Star in Sony’s ‘Madame Web’

Deadline reports Johnson is in talks to play the superhero in the 'Spider-Man' spinoff.

The screenplay was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

S.J.

Clarkson will direct the feature film.

The comic book character of Madame Web has always been portrayed as an elderly woman who was hooked up to a life support machine that resembled a spider web.

She didn't engage in physical battles, instead contributing with psychic sensory powers.

Deadline likens the character to Doctor Strange.

Sources say the project could evolve a different way since Johnson, 32, is not an old woman.

Sony's other recent blockbusters, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' have raked in $500 million and $1.7 billion, respectively, worldwide.

