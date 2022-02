The Thing About Pam Season 1

The Thing About Pam Season 1 Trailer HD - Renée Zellweger stars in the riveting true-crime drama inspired by a story told on "Dateline NBC." Based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he did not kill her.

His conviction later was overturned, but the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

Starring: Renee Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon