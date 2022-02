$200,000 From Selling Farts: Stephanie Matto [90 Day Fiancé / Fart Jars NFT] LIVE – Ask Dr. Drew

Stephanie Matto is a 90 Day Fiancé alum who is now selling farts in jars!

She recently claimed to have made over $200,000 from her fancy flatulence -- making her the world's #1 "fartrepreneur." She joins Ask Dr. Drew LIVE to speak on NFTs, online entrepreneurship, and her experience as part of 90 Day Fiance's first same-sex couple.