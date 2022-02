Fauci, health officials on COVID vaccines for kids, Omicron and more | full video

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and other public health officials held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its lower-dose COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years.

If the FDA approves, the shots could be available by the end of February.