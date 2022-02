ISIS Leader KILLED in U.S. Special Ops Raid; U.S. Forces Headed to UAE | Watchman Newscast

On today's Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down today's U.S. Special Forces raid in northwestern Syria that left the leader of ISIS dead after he detonated a suicide vest.

Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi and what is the current state of ISIS?

Plus, the U.S. is sending a warship and fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates to bolster the UAE's defenses in the wake of a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen.