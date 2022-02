Diamond & Silk Response to Zuckerberg Stock Market Wipeout on GETTR "Coffee and Conversation" Live

Zuckerberg’s $200 Billion wipeout is definitely a moment worth celebrating for Diamond & Silk as some may remember their visit to Capitol Hill before a biased Congress for being among the first conservatives who were vehemently censored by Facebook, from which they received a blanketed apology from Zuckerberg.