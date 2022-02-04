Ottawa Police Considering Military Intervention And Farmers Breach Police Barricade!!!

It’s now been 6 days since protesters have occupied Parliament Hill in Ottawa and they are showing no signs of leaving with this weekend shaping up to be just as big as the last!

Ottawa Police are now considering bringing in the military to enforce the eviction.

Meanwhile in Alberta near the Coutts border RCMP set up a road block to stop more truckers and farmers from joining in on the blockade but with some will power and determination they breached the road block and eventually made it to where they wanted to go!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while out for a walk with his dogs Tony and Keyser!