The Goodmans' fight to bring professional sports to Las Vegas

If you've lived in Las Vegas longer than two decades, you know the thought of having professional sports in this gaming mecca was taboo.

Today, Las Vegas is home to professional hockey, football, women's basketball and mixed martial arts, just to name a few.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean sat down with Mayors Oscar and Carolyn Goodman, whose dream has now come to fruition.

