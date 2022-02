Spotify Stock Tumbles on Messy Earnings? SPOT Stock

Spotify (SPOT) is taking a tumble even after the company reported a double-digit EPS beat and decent 24% yr/yr revenue growth in Q4 that was essentially in-line with the audio streaming platform's past quarterly growth rates.

Its revenue guidance for Q1 merely met analyst expectations, but Spotify has never guided revenues above consensus since going public in 2018, so this should not be too shocking to investors.

What is perhaps more shocking is Spotify's lack of FY22 guidance.