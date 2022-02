Nehemiah 12 Remembering the Man of God - Nehemiah #27

The way we remember the people of God is important.

The people of God in Nehemiah's day remembered the man of God, David, for what he did to change the course of religion in Jerusalem.

This message reminds the people of God today to remember the man of God, Dr. Gene Scott, for what he stood for and what he did to change the course of ministry in his vision for taking the gospel to the world.